Lancaster: Demonstrators rally in support of transgender student, 14, attacked on video

The number of hate crimes reported last year in L.A. County was the highest in 12 years, led by a spike in racial crimes, according to an annual report.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Demonstrators on Friday rallied in support of a 14-year-old transgender student who was attacked in Lancaster in a violent incident that was captured on video.A witness' cellphone video shows multiple teenagers beating Antonio Fracier, an Eastside High School student, in a field across the street from the campus.The attack happened Nov. 10, the victim said, as he was walking home from school.In an interview with ABC7, Antonio described the incident as a hate crime. During the attack, he said, people were heard in the background making ugly remarks about transgender people.Antonio has yet to return to Eastside High School, fearing it is not safe. He said the attack was sudden and vicious."We were deeply concerned when we heard a student sharing that we have not taken action to address their safety concerns because our student safety and well-being is always our highest priority," the Antelope Valley Union High School District said in a statement. "We want to assure our school community that we are reaching out to the student and their family to gather information and will offer the support that the student may need."Antonio's family says a therapist is helping them cope with the trauma of the attack.Ayinde Love ,who is a legal guardian and big brother to Antonio, says he is afraid to have the teen back here at the school and he want to make sure that Antonio feels comfortable enough to go back to school.The L.A. County Commission on Human Relations reporting hate crimes in L.A. County increased 20% last year.Antonio had this to say to anyone practicing hate for any reason including against transgender people:"Just treat everyone the same way, don't discriminate against people whether they are a certain color or transgender or what."