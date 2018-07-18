Transient killed in Echo Park multi-vehicle crash under 101 Fwy bridge

The scene of a fatal crash in Echo Park on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A transient is dead following a three-vehicle crash under the 101 Freeway overpass in Echo Park on Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Coronado Street and Bellevue Avenue.

Police said a red Porsche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it tried to pass a vehicle, rear-ended it and continued driving. The driver then hit a parked car and crashed onto a sidewalk where there was a homeless camp.

Police said a man inside the camp was struck and killed at the scene.

The driver of the Porsche was not injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The driver told officers he was experiencing mechanical failure at the time of the wreck, a claim authorities were investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitiescar crashHighway 101Echo ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News