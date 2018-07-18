A transient is dead following a three-vehicle crash under the 101 Freeway overpass in Echo Park on Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Coronado Street and Bellevue Avenue.Police said a red Porsche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it tried to pass a vehicle, rear-ended it and continued driving. The driver then hit a parked car and crashed onto a sidewalk where there was a homeless camp.Police said a man inside the camp was struck and killed at the scene.The driver of the Porsche was not injured.The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The driver told officers he was experiencing mechanical failure at the time of the wreck, a claim authorities were investigating.