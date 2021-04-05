Updated LA County travel advisory expected to be issued Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10477233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID vaccinations rising, the CDC issued new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, saying it is considered safe to travel but cautioning restraint as cases rise.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An updated travel advisory and guidance for Los Angeles County are planned to be issued Monday in response to new federal guidance, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.It was not clear if the revised county guidance will fully align with the new guidance issued Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that stated people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely travel domestically."You do not need to get tested or self-quarantine if you are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months,'' CDC officials said. "You should still follow all other travel recommendations.''Los Angeles County requires travelers who enter or return to the county from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 10 days.The new guidance does not eliminate the requirement to be tested for COVID-19 before or after travel if their destination requires it.Vaccinated travelers still must follow safety guidelines while traveling, including wearing a face covering, maintaining six feet of social distancing and frequently washing hands or using hand sanitizer.People who are not vaccinated are still urged by the CDC to delay any travel, "because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.''