Coronavirus: Is it safe to travel yet? What to know before venturing out amid pandemic

"They miss getting out and being with family and friends, so when they have the opportunity to travel, they will," said Jeanette Casselano, a spokeswoman for AAA.
But should they?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because travel increases the chance of contracting and spreading COVID-19, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from infection.
Coronavirus: New guidelines to go into effect for face coverings on planes, buses, trains in parts of SoCal
But if you decide to venture out, here's what you need to know:
-Don't take that trip if you're sick or have been around anyone who is sick or exposed to COVI19
-If you live in a virus hotspot, you may be an asymptomatic carrier - so wear a mask to protect others.
-Pack food, water, hand sanitizer and medicine, in case you have to self-quarantine.
-Check your destination's local health guidelines before you depart from home.