Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Is it safe to travel yet? What to know before venturing out amid pandemic

Cabin fever prompted by the coronavirus stay-at-home orders is a real thing. After months in isolation, many people are feeling the itch to travel.

"They miss getting out and being with family and friends, so when they have the opportunity to travel, they will," said Jeanette Casselano, a spokeswoman for AAA.

But should they?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because travel increases the chance of contracting and spreading COVID-19, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from infection.

Coronavirus: New guidelines to go into effect for face coverings on planes, buses, trains in parts of SoCal
EMBED More News Videos

New face-covering guidelines are set to go into effect for those traveling in parts of Southern California.


But if you decide to venture out, here's what you need to know:

-Don't take that trip if you're sick or have been around anyone who is sick or exposed to COVI19

-If you live in a virus hotspot, you may be an asymptomatic carrier - so wear a mask to protect others.

-Pack food, water, hand sanitizer and medicine, in case you have to self-quarantine.

-Check your destination's local health guidelines before you depart from home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Nonprofit spreads love in Ventura community with food distribution
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 933 new cases, 53 new deaths
Face masks included under plan to reopen LA County schools
Official: California is moving too quickly to reopen churches, salons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: California gym reopening guidelines coming soon
Face masks included under plan to reopen LA County schools
TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested on drug charges
Man, dog killed in Long Beach hit-and-run during police chase
46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine: Poll
Show More
Nonprofit spreads love in Ventura community with food distribution
No prom? No problem: 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
Official: California is moving too quickly to reopen churches, salons
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 933 new cases, 53 new deaths
LA County to petition state to advance business reopenings
More TOP STORIES News