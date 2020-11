1 million passengers traveled through airports despite COVID-19 surge

EMBED >More News Videos Starting the day before Thanksgiving, travelers coming to the city of L.A. will have to fill out a form acknowledging the state's recommended 14-day quarantine, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Even with warnings about a rise in COVID-19 more than 1 million passengers traveled through the nation's airports the day before Thanksgiving.While that is a lower average than the day has seen in past years, it still raises concerns as health officials are issuing repeated warnings about social distancing.That 1 million passengers is the highest number on a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began.Anyone traveling to Los Angeles by airplane or train will be required to sign a form acknowledging they are supposed to quarantine for 14 days and limit their interactions to their immediate household.The form is available at travel.lacity.org . Passengers who don't submit the form may face a fine of up to $500.