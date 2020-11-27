1 million passengers traveled through airports despite COVID-19 surge

While that is a lower average than the day has seen in past years, it still raises concerns as health officials are issuing repeated warnings about social distancing.
That 1 million passengers is the highest number on a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Anyone traveling to Los Angeles by airplane or train will be required to sign a form acknowledging they are supposed to quarantine for 14 days and limit their interactions to their immediate household.
The form is available at travel.lacity.org. Passengers who don't submit the form may face a fine of up to $500.