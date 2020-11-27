Travel

1 million passengers traveled through airports despite COVID-19 surge

In defiance of CDC recommendations, the day before Thanksgiving the nation saw the highest number of travelers since the pandemic began.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Even with warnings about a rise in COVID-19 more than 1 million passengers traveled through the nation's airports the day before Thanksgiving.

While that is a lower average than the day has seen in past years, it still raises concerns as health officials are issuing repeated warnings about social distancing.

That 1 million passengers is the highest number on a single day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Starting the day before Thanksgiving, travelers coming to the city of L.A. will have to fill out a form acknowledging the state's recommended 14-day quarantine, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.



Anyone traveling to Los Angeles by airplane or train will be required to sign a form acknowledging they are supposed to quarantine for 14 days and limit their interactions to their immediate household.
The form is available at travel.lacity.org. Passengers who don't submit the form may face a fine of up to $500.
