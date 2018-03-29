TRAVEL

2 great white sharks spotted near Dana Point coast

Two great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Capistrano Beach in Dana Point on Wednesday. (No audio) (KABC)

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) --
Two great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Capistrano Beach in Dana Point on Wednesday.

Video shot by eyewitness Mark Girardeau showed the sharks in about three to four feet of water, just about 10 yards from the shore.

Chris Lowe, director of California State Long Beach University's Shark Lab, told the Orange County Register that spring is "shark pupping season," so there will be more juvenile sharks spotted close to shore. There have already been reports of 5-foot sharks spotted off the coast of Ventura, Lowe told the Register.
