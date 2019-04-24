Travel

Big Idaho Potato Hotel: Oversized prop potato now open for business as tiny hotel

BOISE, Idaho -- Potato lovers now have the opportunity to spend the night in a massive potato sculpture that once traveled the country.

The six-ton potato, owned by the Idaho Potato Commission, has been remodeled and turned into a hotel after serving several tours on the Famous Idaho Potato Tour.



While the outside still looks like a massive spud, the inside of the giant potato has been furnished with a bed, dusty rose armchairs and a bathroom with a working sink and toilet. The Idaho Potato Commission said the newly redone potato even includes a silo with a fireplace and a hot tub.

Tiny house designer Kristie Wolfe oversaw the renovation and now rents it out on Airbnb for $200 per night near Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area outside of Boise, Idaho.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelidahobuzzworthywhat's the dealhotelu.s. & worldfun stufftourism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News