AAA predicts near-record-low Memorial Day travel this year due to coronavirus pandemic

During any other year, millions of Americans would be spending this week gearing up to travel over the Memorial Day holiday.
But this year, AAA is expecting near-record-low Memorial Day travel that could rival the organization's previous low record set in 2009, a stark change from the 44 million people who traveled over the same period last year.
Jeanette Casselano with AAA said, though, that some states are reopening at a pace that will likely allow AAA to put out travel forecasts for summer and early full as more data becomes available.
"In the past few weeks, we've seen increases in terms of bookings, albeit very modestly, but we do know that people are itching to travel. When it is safe to travel, they will," Casselano told AccuWeather. "Those trips are likely going to be domestic with a preference for road trips, too."
