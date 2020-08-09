alaska airlines

Alaska Airlines offering travelers buy 1, get 1 free deal this weekend

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines announced it is offering a deal to passengers, but for this weekend only.

The airline says travelers can buy one ticket, and get a second for free. They just have to pay for the taxes and fees on the second ticket.

But customers have to book a flight by Sunday, August 9.



Essentially, passengers could buy up an entire row since Alaska Airlines has a policy of blocking the middle seat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal is good for more than 100 destinations, and the passenger must travel by the end of October.

Passengers are required to wear masks on all flights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcoronavirusdealsalaska airlinesconsumerairplane
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALASKA AIRLINES
Passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters may board first
Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii discounted on how high waves get
Disney/Pixar-themed Alaska Airlines plane painted at Victorville airport
Study shows which major airlines have cleanest, dirtiest water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Hermosa Beach ramps up face covering enforcement
UC mandates flu shot for students, staff
'Too many red flags:' Several people gone missing near Idyllwild
Vigil planned for murdered soldier from Chino
Prosecutors investigating police who handcuffed young Black girls
So bittersweet: Woman's dying wish to marry boyfriend granted
Show More
Onion recall expands as CDC reports 244 additional salmonella cases
Vandalism suspect taken into custody after pursuit in SoCal
MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament
CA could see another surge in COVID-19 cases after data glitch fix
Police search for man accused of trying to kidnap, sexually assault teen
More TOP STORIES News