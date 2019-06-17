Travel

American Airlines extends satellite Wi-Fi to entire mainline fleet

If you're relying on American Airlines for a summer trip, there's a good chance you'll have speedier internet access along the way.

The company is now offering satellite Wi-Fi on its entire main fleet.

The airline is still charging for Wi-Fi access, but it's offering free in-flight Apple Music streaming.

The company says it also plans to install more power outlets on its planes.
