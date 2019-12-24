Travel

American Airlines offering non-binary gender options during booking process

American Airlines is the latest airline to roll out non-binary gender options for customers.

When travelers begin the booking process, instead of having to choose between male or female, customers can now choose U or X.

American Airlines told USA Today it's glad to better accommodate gender preferences of travelers and employees.

The feature is currently only available by calling the airline, but the company says their website will be updated soon.

In March, United Airlines was the first U.S. airline to introduce non-binary gender options.

Several other major U.S. airlines say they plan to follow suit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellgbtqair traveltravelamerican airlinesgender identity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UPS employees carjacked of delivery truck
Man dressed as Santa arrested for suspected DUI
Smash-and-grab at Montebello mall sets off panic
Gas prices in LA, OC down for holidays
Locals line up early at Magaly's Tamales in San Fernando
Man steals leather coats worth $4K from WeHo store
Christmas scenes around Southern California
Show More
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
SoCal braces for white Christmas as storm set to return
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News