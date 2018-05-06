If you're looking to have the most fun in America, pack your bags and head to the Golden State.
A new report from WalletHub ranks California as the most fun state to visit in America, with New York, Nevada, Florida and Illinois rounding out the top five. Texas came in at number seven, Pennsylvania at number nine and North Carolina at 18.
WalletHub compiled the report based on the entertainment, recreation and nightlife options available in each state. The financial services company looked at the number of restaurants, theaters, national parks, fitness centers and other attractions per capita in each state while also unpacking how much state and local governments spend on parks and recreation.
Per those metrics, West Virginia ranked as the last most fun state, with Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island and Arkansas comprising the bottom five.
Check out the interactive map below to explore WalletHub's rankings around the nation:
