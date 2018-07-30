Beach bus to Santa Monica a cheap option for summer fun

If it's Friday, it's beach bus day in Los Angeles.All summer until Sept. 3, a bus picks up passengers and takes them on a direct route to the beach in Santa Monica.In East LA, the 10 a.m. bus picks up beachgoers at City Terrace Park.For $2 passengers get a round trip direct route to Santa Monica Beach. Seniors pay $1.The bus is paid for by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.A little more than an hour later, the beach bus pulls up to the Santa Monica Pier.Beachgoers have about three and a half hours to have some fun in the sun before the bus heads back.There are other public transportation options to the beach, but they involve transfers and a much longer travel time.The East LA. route has about 500 riders each season.At 3:15 p.m. the beach bus loads up and heads back to East LA.You can get a beach bus in Altadena, Castaic, Duarte, East Los Angeles La Canada, Lancaster and Palmdale.