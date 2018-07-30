TRAVEL

Beach bus to Santa Monica a cheap option for summer fun

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
If it's Friday, it's beach bus day in Los Angeles.


All summer until Sept. 3, a bus picks up passengers and takes them on a direct route to the beach in Santa Monica.

In East LA, the 10 a.m. bus picks up beachgoers at City Terrace Park.

For $2 passengers get a round trip direct route to Santa Monica Beach. Seniors pay $1.

The bus is paid for by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.

A little more than an hour later, the beach bus pulls up to the Santa Monica Pier.

Beachgoers have about three and a half hours to have some fun in the sun before the bus heads back.

There are other public transportation options to the beach, but they involve transfers and a much longer travel time.

The East LA. route has about 500 riders each season.

At 3:15 p.m. the beach bus loads up and heads back to East LA.

You can get a beach bus in Altadena, Castaic, Duarte, East Los Angeles La Canada, Lancaster and Palmdale.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelbeachesbuspublic transportationSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
TRAVEL
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
LA County airports to receive $36M for infrastructure projects
Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
NY murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake
Little girl brings burritos, smiles to weary firefighters battling Carr Fire
Dad working 3 jobs surprises daughter with dream dress
Arrest made in break-in of North Hollywood church
Show More
Freight train collides with semi trailer in Pacoima
Argument leads to man's fatal stabbing in Canyon Country
LeBron James opens I Promise School for at-risk children
18-year-old man arrested for murder, elder abuse in IE
Youth pastor accused of sex assaults arrested in Wildomar
More News