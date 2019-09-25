Eyewitness This: Best day of the year to buy fight tickets for holiday travel

If you're flying over the holidays, you might want to book your trip this week.
AAA says the best fares go on sale Wednesday.
The cheapest flights usually fill up fast.
If your dates are flexible, you can usually get an even better deal.
For Thanksgiving, fly on the Monday before the holiday.
Flights on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day are traditionally the cheapest.
