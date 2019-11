Black Friday deals: Amtrak offering deep discounts on train tickets for nationwide trips

Among the endless deals available for shoppers on Black Friday is a sale on travel.Amtrak is offering deep discounts on train rides around the country for their version of the shopping holiday dubbed "Track Friday."Passengers can save 35% off various routes nationwide through Cyber Monday . Tickets start as low as $19 with travel through the end of April.The sale includes several routes out of Los Angeles, including rides to Seattle for $82 and L.A. to Chicago for $119.