Black Friday deals: Amtrak offering deep discounts on train tickets for nationwide trips

Among the endless deals available for shoppers on Black Friday is a sale on travel.
Amtrak is offering deep discounts on train rides around the country for their version of the shopping holiday dubbed "Track Friday."
Passengers can save 35% off various routes nationwide through Cyber Monday. Tickets start as low as $19 with travel through the end of April.
The sale includes several routes out of Los Angeles, including rides to Seattle for $82 and L.A. to Chicago for $119.
