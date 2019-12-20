Busiest travel day of the year still to come at Los Angeles International Airport

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The holiday travel period may have started on Dec. 13, but the busiest travel day of the year at Los Angeles International Airport is coming Sunday. Monday will be heavy as well.
Air travel will be lightest on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Crowds will resume the day after Christmas Day and continue through Dec. 29.
Travelers can follow the below twitter accounts for LAX updates:
@flyLAXairport
@FlyLAXstats
Union workers holding rallies along Century Boulevard near LAX Friday at 5 p.m. may also contribute to delays.
There is respite in sight as the holiday travel period ends Jan. 6.
