Travel

China flight attendants advised to wear diapers for coronavirus protection

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, transportation officials around the world have been looking for ways to keep passengers and crew safe on board planes.

On November 25, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) released new guidelines for the country's airline industry, which it oversees.

The document, titled Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines, Sixth Edition, contains advice about the best hygiene practices to carry out on aircraft and in airports.

But one of those suggestions -- that personnel like flight attendants wear disposable diapers so they don't need to use the bathroom -- has raised some eyebrows.
EMBED More News Videos

A Hawaii couple who traveled from San Francisco International Airport to Kaua'i has been arrested for boarding the flight even when they knew they were positive for COVID-19, officials say.


A section on PPE advises cabin crew on flights to and from high-risk countries to wear "medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers."

The next sentence reads: "It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks."

While such advice may seem dramatic, it's no secret that lavatories can be the germiest place on an airplane. In August, a woman traveling from Italy to South Korea contracted coronavirus during her trip, and a visit to the bathroom -- the only place where she didn't wear an N95 mask -- was named as the possible source of her infection.

Airplane bathroom design was already a hot topic before Covid-19, but the pandemic has focused efforts to come up with new solutions.

Japanese airline ANA announced earlier this year that it was testing out a prototype of a new hands-free lavatory door. Meanwhile, Boeing successfully applied for a patent on a "self-cleaning lavatory" that would use UV light to clean 99.9% of bathroom germs after every use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltravelair travelcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicairlineflight attendantcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
Ellen DeGeneres discloses COVID-19 positive test
Long Beach to distribute first COVID-19 vaccines within weeks
Airbnb rentals spark conflict at Glendale apartment complex
LASD relaxes parking enforcement again amid stay-at-home order
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump's Wisconsin lawsuit
Show More
How CA seniors can take advantage of online DMV services
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID
Steve Cooley criticizes reforms by LA County DA George Gascón
Reaction pours in after companies tied to Newsom get $3M in PPP loans
SoCal beauty supply chain target of crime once again
More TOP STORIES News