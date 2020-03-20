Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Trump working to help SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after country closes borders

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Donald Trump says he is working to get a group of Americans back home after they became trapped oversees in Peru after the country closed its borders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The group says there are about 1,500 Americans, including many from Southern California, stranded with no way out.

"We are getting desperate because our hotel is running out of food, supplies are getting limited. We've been living off of little snacks here and there. We need help," stressed Cheltzie Lyons, who is among those stranded at a hotel in Lima.

They added that they haven't been able to get answers from the U.S. Embassy.

Coronavirus: SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after country closes borders
EMBED More News Videos

Some Southern California travelers in Peru spoke to Eyewitness News as they remain in limbo after the country closed its borders due to the coronavirus.



"To see other people being helped is a little bit...actually, no, it's pretty scary," said Alexandra Rodriguez.

At White House press briefing on Thursday, President Trump said a plan is in the works.

"We're working on taking care of that with the military," he said.

Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States

Debra Villegas of Riverside is holding out hope, and so is her daughter Alexx Zoobie, who traveled to Peru to teach yoga and see the sights.

"They're happy that he's acknowledging them, but at the same time, they're not receiving any information so they're clueless, they're frustrated, they can't walk the streets," Villegas said.

Meanwhile, the stranded group are worried that they may not be able to stay much longer.

"It's only a matter of time, I think, until the hotel can't sustain itself," said Sean Stewart.

Several California lawmakers told Eyewitness News they are working to get those stranded travelers home. Congresswoman Maxine Waters has contacted the U.S. State Department to find out what is the plan to bring back the stranded Americans.

Why 6 feet? The science of social distancing
Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?

Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsouthern californiahealthair traveltravelcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Member of Pence's staff tests positive for COVID-19
Simply Salad offers free toilet paper
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship anchors in SF Bay
President Trump invokes Defense Production Act
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Orange County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
Show More
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Restaurants provide workers with relief amid coronavirus restrictions
Original Farmers Market sees spike in business amid pandemic
Dirty money? Cash shunned for fear of coronavirus spread
Burger King offers 2 free kids meals a day during crisis
More TOP STORIES News