Coronavirus

'Worst disaster in the history of aviation': LAX, Burbank, Long Beach airports hit especially hard by COVID-19

A travel expert says LAX, Hollywood Burbank and Long Beach airports have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, becoming virtual ghost towns and warning it may take years to recover.
By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- When the coronavirus crisis began, the airline industry was one of the first to suffer substantial loses. Additionally, some experts believe it may be one of the slowest to recover once the crisis ends, especially at smaller, regional airports like Burbank or Long Beach.

Over a few weeks, circumstances have drastically changed for airports with fleets of jetliners grounded, sitting in long-term storage at the Victorville Airport.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slammed the airline industry especially hard.

"This is the worst disaster for aviation in the history of aviation. The United Airlines president came out and said last week this is not just worse than 9/11, this is like two or three times worse," Brian Sumers said.

Sumers is the senior aviation business editor for the travel site Skift. He said airports across the country have transformed into virtual ghost towns.

The barren terminals at Los Angeles International Airport are a far cry from the congestion travelers complained about earlier this year.

"This it's really surreal. My friend just dropped me off. I've never seen this this way. Just all around I saw one car," said Century City resident Taek Lee.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport is suffering as well. In fact, it shut down Terminal B, moving all the operations to Terminal A.

Summers said it may look like this for years, possibly as long as five years.

When air travel picks up again, Summers expects airlines to pour their money back into larger airports initially, not smaller ones like Burbank or Long Beach.

"Airlines, immediately when this is over, they are going to invest in areas where they are strong and then the outline airports will come back after that," Summers said.

However, while abandoned terminals and empty planes may seem tempting to those looking for travel deals - the experts say stopping the spread of COVID-19 is more important.

"There are so many disadvantages right now. It's just not a good time for most people to fly," Summers said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeles countyburbanklos angeleslong beachairport newslong beachair traveleconomycoronaviruslos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
Trump says he and Fauci are on the same page
Colton Underwood gets candid about 'Bachelor' experience and COVID-19
NY man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to unveil CA's plan to ease 'stay-at-home' restrictions
CA orders insurers to issue refunds to drivers amid COVID-19
Cypress first responders honor WWII vet in drive-by funeral
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
More black bears roaming Yosemite during park closure
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools to remain closed until safe to reopen
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Show More
Coronavirus: LA County Sheriff's Department issues multiple citations, 1 arrested
Coronavirus updates: Live events
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
Tarvaris Jackson, who won Super Bowl with Seattle, dies at 36
New York doctor documents day in fight against coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News