Travel

Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from US ports

This stock image shows a Carnival cruise ship. (Shutterstock)

MIAMI -- The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time "to resolve barriers" with U.S. authorities to restart sailing.

"Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members," the statement said.

The industry association said they are consulting with the CDC on the appropriate measures to resume cruise travel. The association represents 95% of the global cruise industry.

Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthtravelcoronaviruscruise ship
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's open, what's closed this weekend in LA County
Juneteenth events held around Los Angeles area
LA County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Gardena
MASK MANDATE: Here are the new rules for California residents
California requires every voter be sent mail-in ballot for November election
Santa Monica looting suspect arrested
4.9 magnitude quake jolts central Nevada area
Show More
Juneteenth: LA Trade-Technical College students march through DTLA
Robitussin, Dimetapp recalled over issue with dosage cups
Garcetti announces new racial equity initiatives in LA government
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Juneteenth marked by festival, parade, march, discussions across LA County
More TOP STORIES News