TRAVEL

Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day to fly out of LAX

EMBED </>More Videos

Thanksgiving is only three weeks away, and if you're flying out for the holiday you should be ready for the big crowds and long lines at Los Angeles International Airport.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thanksgiving is only three weeks away, and if you're flying out for the holiday you should be ready for the big crowds and long lines at Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX is expected to be the nation's second busiest airport during the holidays, right after Atlanta's airport.

A new study by Travel websites Hopper and Insure My Trip found the worst time to leave LAX is at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, which is the day before Thanksgiving.

The busiest day to return home will be Sunday, Nov. 25.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport newslos angeles international airportholiday travelthanksgivingholidayLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
'Titanic II' set for maiden voyage in 2022
Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US
Southern California gas prices climb in last 7 days
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
More Travel
Top Stories
3 people, a dog killed in Diamond Bar house fire
Queen Mary shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
CA attorney general tells voters to know their rights come Election Day
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
LAPD motorcycle officer injured in Jefferson Park collision
Vigil held in DTLA in support of migrant caravan
Show More
Indecent exposure suspect arrested for incidents near UCLA
Bay Area mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
Suspect in custody after child killed, mother wounded in IE
Suspect arrested in connection to body found in dumpster in OC
Bodycam video shows 2016 fatal officer-involved shooting with LAPD officers
More News