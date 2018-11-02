Thanksgiving is only three weeks away, and if you're flying out for the holiday you should be ready for the big crowds and long lines at Los Angeles International Airport.LAX is expected to be the nation's second busiest airport during the holidays, right after Atlanta's airport.A new study by Travel websites Hopper and Insure My Trip found the worst time to leave LAX is at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, which is the day before Thanksgiving.The busiest day to return home will be Sunday, Nov. 25.