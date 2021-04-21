yosemite

Day-use passes for Yosemite National Park available starting April 21

Each reservation is valid for three days and will get one vehicle and its occupants into the park.
FRESNO, Calif. -- If you plan to visit Yosemite National Park this spring or over the summer, you'll be able to reserve your day-use pass starting Wednesday.

Reservations for day-use passes became available at 8:00 am. Click here to sign up for a day-use pass.

Earlier this month, park rangers announced they would require day-use passes to enter the park as a way to help them manage the number of people who visit during the pandemic.

Annual and lifetime pass holders are also required to get a reservation before going into the national park.

Passes will be needed for all visitors starting Friday, May 21. The reservation system is set to stay in effect through Thursday, September 30.

