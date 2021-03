EMBED >More News Videos Two skiers navigated a thin layer of snow with no margin for error down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Visitors will no longer need a reservation to visit Yosemite National Park, park officials say.Starting Monday, March 1, the public can head up to the park without a day-use reservation.The National Park Service used the reservation system to regulate better the number of people entering the park amid worsening COVID conditions in the community.