Travel

Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with mysterious front-end damage

NEW YORK -- A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem with its navigation equipment.

The Airbus A319 carrying 43 passengers from Palm Beach, Florida, landed safely at JFK Airport just before 7 p.m.

Photos show that the plane's front cone sustained significant damage.

Delta says that the plane hit a bird. They previously thought the damage might have been caused by hail.

"Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK after encountering a bird," Delta officials said in a statement. "The flight landed safely and without incident, and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft."

The FAA is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueenslaguardia airportflight emergencydeltajfk international airportemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Laugh Factory in Hollywood to unveil Black Lives Matter mural
Inglewood man arrested in disappearance of Bakersfield teen
Newsom orders flags to half-staff for LAPD officer after COVID death
Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult on the raunch and heart of 'The Great'
'I believe in white power': Woman charged in face mask dispute
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
Show More
Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your smartphone?
Woman sought in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
Dodgers play intrasquad game as MLB releases schedule
Firefighter helps save dog from fire exactly 21 years after his dog was rescued
'Blackout Day 2020' encourages shoppers to buy from Black-owned businesses
More TOP STORIES News