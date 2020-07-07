Travel

Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with mysterious front-end damage

NEW YORK -- A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted on Monday night after reported a problem with its navigation equipment.

The Airbus A319 carrying 43 passengers from Palm Beach, Florida, landed safely at JFK Airport just before 7 p.m.

Photos show that the plane's front cone sustained significant damage.

Delta says that the plane hit a bird. They previously thought the damage might have been caused by hail.

"Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK after encountering a bird," Delta officials said in a statement. "The flight landed safely and without incident, and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft."

The FAA is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueenslaguardia airportflight emergencydeltajfk international airportemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Military police respond to reports of active shooter at Marine base
EPA approves 2 Lysol products as 1st to effectively kill COVID-19 on surfaces
Former LA city councilman pleads guilty in corruption probe
MASK TEST: Here are the best, worst face coverings
Newsom orders flags to half-staff for LAPD officer after COVID death
Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Woman sought in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
Show More
Columbus, Queen Isabella statue removed from Calif. State Capitol
'I believe in white power': Woman charged in mask dispute
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
Laugh Factory in Hollywood to unveil Black Lives Matter mural
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man in Indiana
More TOP STORIES News