Local residents paint Disney/Pixar-themed Alaska Airlines plane at Victorville airport

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- At an airport hangar in the high desert, an Alaska Airlines plane was transformed.A team of employees from International Aerospace Coating gathered at Southern California Logistics Airport to paint a Disney/Pixar-themed Boeing 737-800 aircraft for Alaska Airlines.This is the sixth Alaska Airlines painted plane for Disneyland Resort, as part of a collaboration between the resort, Pixar and Alaska Airlines.After 2,800 hours and 50 gallons of paint, the plane named "Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort" was rolled out onto the tarmac.A familiar cast from Disney/Pixar's "Toy Story" spans across the plane. Woody, Buzz and Jessie can be seen on both sides flying through the sky.The plane's inaugural flight was on Oct. 7 from Seattle to San Francisco, and then on to its final destination - Orange County.