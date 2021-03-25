Disney World

Disney testing facial recognition technology for entry to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World

The technology converts a guest's face into a unique number ID that is linked to their admission ticket.
ORLANDO, Fla. (KABC) -- It's a new way to walk into Disney World -- not with a ticket, but by showing your face.

Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando is testing out facial recognition technology that converts a guest's face into a unique number ID that's linked to their admission ticket.

On its website, Disney says it is always looking for "innovative and convenient ways to improve guests' experience -- especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19."

Guests who are visiting Magic Kingdom between March 23 and April 23, 2021 can choose to participate in the test. Valid theme park admission and a Disney Park Pass reservation is still required.

Visitors who decide to take part in the program simply have to use the entry lane designated for the test, remove accessories (except their face covering) and face the camera, later positioning their ticket or MagicBand close to the scanner to "activate the technology."

Additionally on their site, Disney says it has "implemented technical, administrative and physical security measures" to protect guest information.

After the test ends after 30 days, the images and associated unique numbers will be discarded.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfloridatheme parkdisneydisney world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney Parks Blog shares first look at new Walt Disney World show
Disney World announces transformation to celebrate 50th anniv.
Disney Parks update 'Jungle Cruise'
Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add Biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters, police face off at Echo Park Lake
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
Murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Baldwin Park
TODAY: Gov. Newsom to speak at Orange County vaccination site
LA County to resume full parking enforcement April 1
What fans can expect at Angel Stadium as tickets go on sale
Show More
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
Former PA college student sentenced 7 to 20 years for poisoning roommate
Police seek public's help to identify suspects in West Hollywood robbery
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
'Real Water' brand drinking water recalled over hepatitis fears
More TOP STORIES News