Disney testing facial recognition technology for entry to Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (KABC) -- It's a new way to walk into Disney World -- not with a ticket, but by showing your face.
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando is testing out facial recognition technology that converts a guest's face into a unique number ID that's linked to their admission ticket.
On its website, Disney says it is always looking for "innovative and convenient ways to improve guests' experience -- especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19."
Guests who are visiting Magic Kingdom between March 23 and April 23, 2021 can choose to participate in the test. Valid theme park admission and a Disney Park Pass reservation is still required.
Visitors who decide to take part in the program simply have to use the entry lane designated for the test, remove accessories (except their face covering) and face the camera, later positioning their ticket or MagicBand close to the scanner to "activate the technology."
Additionally on their site, Disney says it has "implemented technical, administrative and physical security measures" to protect guest information.
After the test ends after 30 days, the images and associated unique numbers will be discarded.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
