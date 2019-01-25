Enter now for your chance to win: just tell us who your fantasy seatmate would be! Post a tweet or comment on the On the Red Carpet Facebook page and include hashtags #iFlyAlaska and #OTRCSweepstakes.
Good Luck!
*Compared to other airlines based on a full-year schedule
**Compared to other U.S. airlines as of Dec. 2018. Movies are available to stream to guest's own device on flights with Gogo Entertainment
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 PM PT on 2/25/19. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age or older. Limit one (1) entry per person per social media platform. See Official Rules for full details including entry requirements, eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited.
Click here for full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations.