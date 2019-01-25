TRAVEL

Enter for your chance to win two first class, round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies

OTRC and Alaska Airlines have your ticket to star treatment with the chance to win one of two pairs of first class tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. With the most non-stop flights from the West Coast,* you could jet off to so many destinations ... and, with over 500 films and TV shows you could enjoy the most movies in the sky.**

Enter now for your chance to win: just tell us who your fantasy seatmate would be! Post a tweet or comment on the On the Red Carpet Facebook page and include hashtags #iFlyAlaska and #OTRCSweepstakes.

Good Luck!


*Compared to other airlines based on a full-year schedule
**Compared to other U.S. airlines as of Dec. 2018. Movies are available to stream to guest's own device on flights with Gogo Entertainment

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 PM PT on 2/25/19. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age or older. Limit one (1) entry per person per social media platform. See Official Rules for full details including entry requirements, eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited.

Click here for full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations.
Related Topics:
travelsweepstakessweepstakes rulesalaska airlinesalaska airlines oscars
TRAVEL
Two LA-based flights struck by lightning, forced to divert
Seabees help Catalina rebuild airport runway
Yosemite starts to reopen after shutdown
Several airports see delays due to government shutdown
More Travel