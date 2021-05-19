europe

European Union agrees to allow entry to vaccinated tourists

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

EU takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

BRUSSELS -- Almost a year after closing its borders, the European Union has agreed to allow entry to vaccinated travelers from countries with low infection rates, raising the possibility of summer getaways to the continent.

The highly anticipated move was confirmed on Wednesday as the EU published its recommendations for lifting travel restrictions into the bloc.

An approved list of "safe" destinations is due to be signed off this week, although there's still no confirmation as to when these changes will be implemented.

It's thought that individual member states will have the final decision on what measures to impose, which means some could still opt to keep quarantine measures in place, while others may ask for negative PCR tests and/or proof of vaccination.

Officials are said to be optimistic that the new rules will come into effect in June, providing a much-needed boost to the tourism industry as summertime begins. However, the plans allow for an "emergency brake" in case infection rates rise again.

Coronavirus vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency, the bloc's drug regulator, include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The EMA hasn't approved any vaccines from Russia or China as of yet but is looking at data for Russia's Sputnik V jab.

Emergency brake option



An EU official told CNN that the bloc will take reciprocity into account when drawing up its list, but recommendations suggest that countries with less than 75 cases per 100,000 people will be included.

A formal adoption of the recommendations -- which are not legally binding for member states -- is expected to happen on Thursday.
The proposals were first published by the European Union earlier this month after bloc member Greece announced that it would be welcoming fully vaccinated or COVID-tested international travelers in the coming weeks.

"Member states could also extend this to those vaccinated with a vaccine having completed the WHO emergency use listing process," an official statement added.

It indicated that, in order to be allowed entry, travelers would need to have been inoculated with EU-approved vaccinations at least two weeks before their trip.

Further details of the "Digital Green Certificate," which will be required as proof of vaccination or immunity for travelers entering the European Union borders, have not been provided as yet.

The EU Commission previously stated that the certificate will confirm that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has received a negative test result or has recovered from COVID-19.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveleuropean unioncovid 19 vaccinetourismeurope
EUROPE
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
American tourists may be allowed to travel to Europe this summer
A churro, doughnut and croissant, all in one
Brown bear chases skier down slope: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect on loose after stabbing at El Pollo Loco in Hollywood
Windows of Riverside County restaurant, multiple parked cars shot
VIDEO: Apparent pro-Palestinian protesters fight with diners outside LA restaurant
Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
Billy Porter reveals he's been living with HIV for years
Man on bike sought for groping woman near CSUN campus
Demi Lovato says they are nonbinary, changes pronouns
Show More
LAPD seeks to fire employee who shared post mocking George Floyd
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Texas governor bans mask mandates by state's public schools
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
McCarthy rejects proposed commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol assault
More TOP STORIES News