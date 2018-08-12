EYE ON L.A.

Adventures by Disney takes Eye on L.A. on a tour of Ireland

Adventures by Disney is luxury guided group travel with destinations around the world for the trips of a lifetime.

IRELAND (KABC) --
Come join us on an unforgettable adventure to the Emerald Isle. Adventures by Disney takes us on a tour of Ireland unlike any other, where we get to enjoy the bustle of Dublin to the welcoming countryside.

Adventures by Disney is luxury guided group travel with destinations around the world for the trips of a lifetime! They feature culturally immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that prove all vacations are not created equal.

Located in the heart of Dublin, the Guinness Museum has seven floors filled with interactive experiences that ends with a spectacular view of the city.

It is Ireland's most popular attraction and one of the largest breweries in the world. Located in the heart of Dublin, the Guinness Museum has seven floors filled with interactive experiences that ends with a spectacular view of the city.
A pub crawl is a great opportunity to take in the culture by enjoying a few beers and listening to traditional Irish music.

When in Ireland, a pub crawl is a must! It is a great opportunity to take in the culture by enjoying a few beers and listening to traditional Irish music.

The museum tells the remarkable stories of those who migrated from Ireland and the impact they had on the rest of the world.

This fully-digital, interactive Museum in the capital of Ireland is literally EPIC! It tells the remarkable stories of those who migrated from Ireland and the impact they had on the rest of the world. "10 million people, many destinations, one museum."
When in Ireland, don't miss the unique, cultural, hands-on experience of Ireland's beloved national sport that's over 3,000 years old.

When in Ireland, don't miss the unique, cultural, hands-on experience of Ireland's beloved national sport that's over 3000 years old. Individuals get a tour of the Kilkenny Stadium and learn the ins and outs of the game before practicing their skills.
The iconic Rock of Cashel (aka St. Patrick's Rock or Cashel of the Kings) is known for its rich history and is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Ireland.

The iconic Rock of Cashel (aka St. Patrick's Rock or Cashel of the Kings) is known for its rich history, dating back to the fifth century A.D., and is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Ireland. Besides a stunning view of a timeless royal site, individuals can also participate in a shamrock hunt!
The dreamy castle is surrounded by scenic views and a gorgeous lake with an mystical legend tied to it.

A dreamy castle surrounded by scenic views and a gorgeous lake with an mystical legend tied to it. The story goes that the king of Ross Castle was sucked out the window of the castle along with his horse and all of his belongs. It's believed that he lives at the bottom of the lake and rises every seven years on the 1st of May to ride his horse around the lake!
Hand-make and taste your own delicious chocolates with the help of award-winning chef Benoit Lorge.

You and the chocolate factory. Hand-make and taste your own delicious chocolates with the help of award-winning chef Benoit Lorge.
This beautiful, historic castle looks like something right out of a Disney movie!

This beautiful, historic castle looks like something right out of a Disney movie! It is the only royally connected castle in Ireland that people can actually stay in overnight.
Rathbaun Farm is a quaint farmhouse in Galway County, where individuals can experience Irish farming practices and see adorable sheepdogs.

Rathbaun Farm is a quaint farmhouse in Galway County, where individuals can experience Irish farming practices and see adorable sheepdogs. Guests are treated with a traditional Irish dinner and then get to make their own classic Irish scones for dessert!
