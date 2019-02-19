TRAVEL

Eyewitness This: Bill seeks to nix speed limit for parts of I-5, Grand Canyon radiation exposure, SeaWorld scare

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.

By
Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.

Bill seeks to eliminate speed limits for parts of 5 Freeway, Highway 99
California roads are already pretty hectic - but how would you like to drive with no speed limit on parts of the 5 Freeway and Highway 99?

That's what Orange County State Sen. John Moorlach is proposing. The Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill proposing the construction of two additional northbound and southbound lanes to both highways, allowing drivers to go faster than the current speed limits. Speed limits would remain on the older lanes.

Moorlach's bill says the intent is to provide an alternative to the "high speed rail system" while reducing greenhouse gases. The bill must pass with majority votes in the State Senate.

SeaWorld scare: 16 people rescued after being trapped on gondolas
About 16 people were trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego Monday night and it took hours to bring all of them to safety.

San Diego authorities said around six gondolas stopped functioning after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on "Bayside Skyride."

Authorities estimated that 16 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water. The National Weather Service says it was about 49 degrees in San Diego at the time.

Grand Canyon radiation
A frightening discovery at the Grand Canyon -- children, tourists and employees may have been exposed to dangerous radiation levels.

Federal officials said three paint buckets stored in the national park's museum collection were full of radioactive uranium for decades -- then removed.

The park's safety director said thousands of people were possibly affected and alleges nothing was done to warn park workers or the public.

A public affairs specialist says park service officials are working to investigate and the area is safe.

Latest SoCal forecast: Cold temps linger, rain on the way!
SoCal will see cool and clear conditions Tuesday, with some rain returning in the forecast late Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltrafficspeedingI-5Grand Canyonpoliticsradiationseaworldrescueu.s. & worldArizonaCaliforniaSan Diego
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
American Airlines denies man was on flight from LA
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
SPONSORED: Enter for your chance to win two first class tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies!
More Travel
Top Stories
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
Machado, Padres reach record-setting deal worth $300M
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
4 hurt, including 2 CHP officers, in 60 Fwy. crash
Bill seeks to eliminate speed limits for parts of 5 Fwy, Hwy 99
Porter Ranch shooting: 3 people found dead inside home
BTS to kick off 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour at Rose Bowl
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Show More
Family mourns father of 4 killed in Whittier pursuit crash
Sen. Warren speaks in Glendale, proposes plan for universal childcare
California, 15 other states sue Trump over emergency declaration
16 people rescued from SeaWorld gondolas
Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood
More News