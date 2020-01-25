Travel

FAA cancels ground delay at LAX following dense fog, planned equipment outage

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday morning canceled an hourlong ground delay that had been issued for aircraft arriving at Los Angeles International Airport amid dense fog and a planned equipment outage, officials said.

According to an FAA spokesperson, aircraft headed to LAX were held for a time at their respective departure airports "to space out flights."

The ground delay was initially expected to remain in effect until 1 p.m. but was canceled about 9:30 a.m. The move followed a complete ground stop that was lifted shortly after 8 a.m.

LAX's official Twitter account encouraged travelers to check with their flight status due to the possibility of lingering delays.
