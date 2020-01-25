FAA cancels ground delay at LAX following dense fog, planned equipment outage

The FAA has canceled the ground delay program for LAX. There may be some lingering delays so check your flight status this morning. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 25, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday morning canceled an hourlong ground delay that had been issued for aircraft arriving at Los Angeles International Airport amid dense fog and a planned equipment outage, officials said.According to an FAA spokesperson, aircraft headed to LAX were held for a time at their respective departure airports "to space out flights."The ground delay was initially expected to remain in effect until 1 p.m. but was canceled about 9:30 a.m. The move followed a complete ground stop that was lifted shortly after 8 a.m.LAX's official Twitter account encouraged travelers to check with their flight status due to the possibility of lingering delays.