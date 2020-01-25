Travel

FAA issues hourslong ground delay at LAX amid dense fog, planned equipment outage

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday morning issued a ground delay for aircraft arriving at Los Angeles International Airport amid dense fog and a planned equipment outage, officials said.

According to an FAA spokesperson, aircraft headed to LAX were being held for a time at their respective departure airports "to space out flights."

The ground delay is expected to remain in effect until 1 p.m. The move followed a complete ground stop that was lifted shortly after 8 a.m.

LAX's official Twitter account said average delays were about 1 hour, while encouraging travelers to check with their airlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angelesfogfaalos angeles international airportairline
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment trial: Lawyers have 1st chance to defend Trump | LIVE
4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Barstow area
Alhambra police discover 2 bodies after responding to reports of a shooting
LAPD chief seeks to fire officer in investigation of falsified reports
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Riverside County judge stops father from traveling to Mexico with his children
Man steals car at airport with mother, baby still inside
Show More
Koreatown residents angry cars haven't been moved days after pursuit ends in crash
34 US service members had brain injuries from strike: Pentagon
Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed amid coronavirus fears
Dodgers surprise students during Saugus High pep rally
Homeless living at Echo Park Lake confront cleaning crews
More TOP STORIES News