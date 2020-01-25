FAA issues hourslong ground delay at LAX amid dense fog, planned equipment outage

According to an FAA spokesperson, aircraft headed to LAX were being held for a time at their respective departure airports "to space out flights."
The ground delay is expected to remain in effect until 1 p.m. The move followed a complete ground stop that was lifted shortly after 8 a.m.
We expect the FAA to have a ground delay program, in which arriving aircraft headed to LAX are held for a time at departure airports to space out flights, through about 1 p.m. Average delays are about one hour but please check your flight status w/your airline.— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 25, 2020
LAX's official Twitter account said average delays were about 1 hour, while encouraging travelers to check with their airlines.