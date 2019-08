Update 1: There is currently a full ground stop. Any inbound flight to JWA will be diverted. Guests who are picking up passengers are advised to call the airline for more information. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 3, 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- All inbound flights to John Wayne Airport in Orange County are being diverted following a terminal power outage Friday evening.The airport tweeted shortly after 7 p.m. that they were working to identify the cause of the outage.There is currently a full ground stop at the airport.Guests who are picking up passengers are advised to call the airline for more information.