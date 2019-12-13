All Good News

Garden Grove tourism organization awards $25,000 each to 5 local nonprofits

By
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Good news for five nonprofit organizations in Garden Grove -- each group received an early holiday gift in the form of a $25,000 check to help them keep up their good work.

Jim Durslag, president of the Garden Grove Tourism Promotion Corporation, said the city's tourism industry is successful thanks to its workforce. The five nonprofits help support those employees and their families.

Watch the video above for more on the second annual Tourism Cares sponsorship.
