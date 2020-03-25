Coronavirus California

Gas prices drop under $2 at Jurupa Valley truck stop amid coronavirus pandemic

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Fewer drivers have been on Southern California roads amid the coronavirus pandemic-- and gas prices in some areas are sharply dropping below the $2 mark.

On Tuesday, drivers pulled up to find that the cost of regular unleaded gas was $1.79 a gallon at a Flying J truck stop in Jurupa Valley.

Many of them lined up to fill up their tanks, including Francisco Nieto, who said he hadn't seen gas prices so low in the region for about 20 years.

The average price in Riverside County is $3.10 a gallon, down from $3.47 just a month ago.

Drivers in Los Angeles County are paying just a little more at $3.21 a gallon, which is also down from $3.56 last month.
