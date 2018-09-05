TRAVEL

Want a career change? Get paid $120K to vacation at Mexican beach resorts for 1 year

Looking to make a career change?

If you like traveling and staying at luxury resorts, all while making a six-figure salary, then we have the perfect job for you.

Grupo Vidanta, a Mexican-based firm which operates several golf courses, hotels and resorts throughout Mexico, is looking for someone to become an ambassador of happiness.

Some of the job requirements necessary to become a pro-vacationer include learning to salsa dance, having sunglasses for every occasion, trying out new luxury spa treatments, tequila tasting, and more.

The firm's resorts are located in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Penasco and Puerto Vallarta.

But if that wasn't enough of a selling point, you'll also earn a yearly salary of $120,000, including travel expenses and dining credits at each of the resorts.

If you want to become Vidanta's new brand ambassador, applications are due Oct. 21.

A winner will be selected Nov. 1.
