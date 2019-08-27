Travel

Hearst Castle named among world's greatest places by Time Magazine

SAN SIMEON, Calif. -- Hearst Castle is now being recognized as one of the 100 greatest places in the world to visit, according to a new report.

Time Magazine released its list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2019 saying, "few places better capture the opulence of early-20th century California than Hearst Castle."

Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit the iconic mansion in the hills of San Simeon, every year.

Time Magazine points to the world famous Neptune Pool at the former personal estate of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst.

The luxurious pool was recently renovated after it was drained in 2014 because it was leaking up to 5,000 gallons of water a day. It took four years and $10 million to repair it, according to officials.

Hearst Castle now hosts exclusive pool parties. The next one is September 21, if you have the cash. Tickets costs $950 each.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmuseumssocietyswimmingpoolu.s. & worldtourismcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Venice murder victim was attacked with hammer, prosecutors say
California Assembly OKs medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
LAPD seeking public's help in Boyle Heights hit-and-run
Statewide fundraiser held for family of fallen CHP officer
Long Beach gym owner gets resourceful with socks for the homeless
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
CA company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Show More
Teen battles cancer alone as mom stuck in Mexico, denied US access
People who post selfies seen as less likable, study says
Trejo's Tacos adds Beyond Meat options to menu
La Brea Tar Pits considering major makeover, unveil new designs
2 former nursing home aides plead guilty to video taunting woman with dementia
More TOP STORIES News