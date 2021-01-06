Carnival Cruise Line cancels more 2021 trips, some as late as November

It's the latest sign that the cruise industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.
"We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival," said Christine Duffy, the president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We appreciate their patience and support as we continue to work on our plans to resume operations in 2021 with a gradual, phased in approach.'
Guests and travel agents are being notified of the cancellations and their options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.
Here's a list of trips that were cancelled because they do not meet CDC guidelines:
- All embarkations from U.S. homeports through March 31
- Carnival Freedom from Galveston through April 10
- Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco through Sept. 16
- Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral from Sept. 17-Oct. 18
- Carnival Sunshine from Charleston from Oct. 11-Nov. 13
- Carnival Spirit's 15-day cruise from Singapore to Brisbane on June 12
In October, the cruise line canceled most U.S. sailings through the end of 2020.
