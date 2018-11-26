TRAVEL

Holiday travel: Monday marks busiest day of holiday week at Los Angeles International Airport

Thanksgiving may be over but holiday travel headaches are still alive and kicking as Monday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday week at Los Angeles International Airport.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than a quarter million people are expected to pass through the airport on Monday -- and complicating matters is a major storm in the Midwest.

At Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, about 800 flights have been canceled and hundreds of others have been delayed.

Some areas of Missouri and Illinois could get up to a foot of snow.

In Kansas, the governor has declared a state of emergency with portions of Interstate 70, which crosses that state, shut down.

Heavy rain is also expected to cause problems from Philadelphia to Boston.

The travel tie-ups are also impacting ride-sharing services out of LAX.

Sunday night, prices for Uber and Lyft rides quadrupled at times. Also, driving around the airport was taking up to 20 minutes.

To check on flight delays and cancellations at LAX, visit www.flylax.com.
