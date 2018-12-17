TRAVEL

Holiday travel season: 102 million to hit the roads, 6.7 million to travel by air

The holiday travel season has yet to get underway - but experts predict more Americans will be traveling this year.

The holiday travel season officially begins on Saturday, but you'll see more congestion on the roads all week.

AAA predicts one in three Americans will travel this holiday season, putting 102 million people on the nation's roadways. More than 6.7 million people will travel by air.

Both numbers are more than 4 percent higher than last year.

The official year-end holiday travel period runs Saturday through Tuesday, Jan.1.
