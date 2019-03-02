Hollywood Walk of Fame ranked last in global travel survey

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Millions of starry-eyed tourists visit Hollywood's Walk of Fame every year, hoping to experience a little glitz and glamour of Hollywood.
But a new survey paints a much more tarnished image.
When the luggage storage company Stasher examined travel destinations around the world the Walk of Fame pulled up lame.
Out of 99 tourist attractions worldwide, the stars on Hollywood Boulevard ranked ... 99th.
That put it just behind attractions such as Machu Picchu in Peru and Hong Kong's Ocean Park as places that just didn't impress travelers.
On the other hand, the highest-rated attraction at the top of the list was the Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain, followed by the Matterhorn mountain in the Alps.
The Stasher survey looked at factors such as reviews on Trip Advisor and Google, ratings of nearby hotels, safety of visitors, driving time from the airport and likes on Instagram.
Perhaps the costumed characters panhandling - and sometimes seen fighting with each other - didn't help the Walk of Fame's case.
And the guy who took a sledgehammer to Donald Trump's star also helped knock some of the gloss off the boulevard.
Still, the Walk of Fame has its defenders. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which maintains the walk, points out that even including the boulevard on the survey means it's one of the top 99 attractions in the world.
In a statement, the chamber said: "The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most-visited attractions in world, attracting millions of visitors annually. To clarify, an online ranking, put out by Stasher - a website for luggage storage - ranks the top 99 Best Tourist Attractions in the World. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is ranked on this list of World's Best Attractions in the World at number 99, alongside iconic landmarks and sights including the Great Wall of China and Machu Picchu. We will continue to work to create a best-in-class visitor experience for our millions of guests from around the world who visit the Walk of Fame to see the more than 2,600 enshrined stars of celebrities and entertainers - past and present."
Hollywood Walk of Fame ranked last in global travel survey
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News