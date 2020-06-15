Travel

Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen June 18 with limited visitor capacity, physical distancing requirements

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen June 18 as the city looks to gradually restart its economy as coronavirus infections dwindle.

Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen with limited visitor capacity. It will also introduce social distancing measures in restaurants, rides and other facilities, while suspending activities that require close interaction such as photo sessions with Disney characters, the park said in a statement Monday.

Visitors to the park will also be asked to wear masks, as well as fill out health declaration forms and have their temperature taken upon arrival.

It is the second Disney-branded theme park to reopen globally, following Shanghai Disneyland which reopened last month.

Hong Kong's social distancing measures, which prohibits gatherings of more than eight individuals and limits the capacity of restaurants and eateries, remain in place until Thursday. The city has reported 1,110 cases of coronavirus infections, with four deaths.

In Anaheim, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are aiming for a July 17 reopening, pending state and local government approval.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
