Hotel in Japan using robot dinosaurs at front desk

A hotel in Tokyo is staffed by dinosaur robots.

It's part "Jurassic Park" and part "Westworld."

A hotel in Tokyo is the first to be staffed by robots.

And at the front desk of the Henn na Hotel in Tokyo, the robots are dinosaurs.

The hotel's name means "weird" and it's offering guests one of the strangest check-in experiences around.

Dinosaurs wearing bellhop hats man the front desk. Motion detectors trigger their movement and an iPad is used to help check-in guests.

The hotel says some guests find the dinosaurs slightly unnerving, so humans are also available to help out when necessary.
