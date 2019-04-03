Italian airline designs stand-up airplane seats

Who hasn't complained about leg room when they fly? Is it possible for a flight to be even more cramped with stand-up seats?The seats are called Skyrider 3.0 and are designed by an Italian airline.The seats look similar to a bicycle seat but with back support.The manufacturer says the goal is to give passengers more options. They call it "ultra-basic economy."So far, there isn't a lot of interest. The seats don't fit specifications for some common passenger jets.