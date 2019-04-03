Travel

Italian airline designs stand-up airplane seats

These stand-up seats are called Skyrider 3.0 and are designed by an Italian airline.

Who hasn't complained about leg room when they fly? Is it possible for a flight to be even more cramped with stand-up seats?

The seats are called Skyrider 3.0 and are designed by an Italian airline.

The seats look similar to a bicycle seat but with back support.

The manufacturer says the goal is to give passengers more options. They call it "ultra-basic economy."

So far, there isn't a lot of interest. The seats don't fit specifications for some common passenger jets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelairlineu.s. & worldairplane
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face in South LA
LA moving forward with proposal allowing 18 weeks of fully paid leave
Seismologists say California is in an earthquake drought
A look at potential impact to CA economy if US-Mexico border is shut down
Dodger Stadium fight: Family of injured fan considers taking legal action
Man who jumped from 7th floor of structure at Americana at Brand dies
Show More
IE man pleads not guilty in death of girlfriend's daughter
Applebee's serving $1 strawberry margaritas with Twizzlers straw
Hotel Bel-Air and Beverly Hills Hotel face call for boycott
Authorities arrest molestation suspect after IE chase
LA youth hockey team suspended after anti-semitic video surfaces
More TOP STORIES News