JetBlue returning to Ontario, expanding service in Burbank

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --JetBlue is expanding its services in the Southland, and travelers out of Burbank and Ontario airports will benefit from the airline's growth.
JetBlue is coming back to Ontario International and will begin flying again this Labor Day, Sept. 5, with one flight to New York City.
Once that route takes flight, there will be more growth for the discount airline in Ontario.
JetBlue left the airport in 2008 for business reasons. In 2016, the city of Ontario took over Ontario International Airport from Los Angeles World Airports.
"Ontario has been under new leadership now. The team has done a great job. They've modernized the airport. They've reduced the cost of operating here, and California is a very important market to New York. We fly to more markets, destinations in California from New York than any other airline, and so Ontario was clearly a big piece we were missing. So it's great to be back," said Robin Hayes with JetBlue.
JetBlue is also expanding flights out of Burbank. The airline announced new daily nonstop service from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Boston and a second daily nonstop flight between Burbank and JFK.
The airline also announced it is cutting flights out of Long Beach from 35 to 23 in order to "better meet the needs of the market," according to a press release.