JetBlue sweepstakes offers chance at year's worth of free flights if you wipe clean your Instagram feed

JetBlue is offering a deal that sounds pretty fly.
The airline is offering a year's worth of free flights for a small sacrifice.
As part of the "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, Instagram users would have to delete all their existing photos.
The user then has to post a customized promotion image using the contest template and mention JetBlue in the caption.
Three lucky winners will get free flights for a year.
The sweepstakes runs through Friday.
