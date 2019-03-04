JetBlue sweepstakes offers chance at year's worth of free flights if you wipe clean your Instagram feed

JetBlue is offering a deal that sounds pretty fly.The airline is offering a year's worth of free flights for a small sacrifice.As part of the "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, Instagram users would have to delete all their existing photos.The user then has to post a customized promotion image using the contest template and mention JetBlue in the caption.Three lucky winners will get free flights for a year.The sweepstakes runs through Friday.