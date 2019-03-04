Travel

JetBlue sweepstakes offers chance at year's worth of free flights if you wipe clean your Instagram feed

EMBED <>More Videos

JetBlue is offering a year's worth of free flights for a small sacrifice.

JetBlue is offering a deal that sounds pretty fly.

The airline is offering a year's worth of free flights for a small sacrifice.

As part of the "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, Instagram users would have to delete all their existing photos.

The user then has to post a customized promotion image using the contest template and mention JetBlue in the caption.

Three lucky winners will get free flights for a year.

The sweepstakes runs through Friday.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelairline industryairlineus worldjetbluesweepstakes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News