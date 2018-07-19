Four Los Angeles-area airports, including LAX, will receive $36 million in grant funding for infrastructure improvements from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by the agency this week.LAX will get $11 million from the funding, $5 million of which is allotted for a taxiway and another $6 million for an aircraft apron.The Hollywood Burbank Airport will receive $5.2 million to repair an aircraft apron and a taxiway, Van Nuys Airport will receive $9.2 million for taxiway reconstruction, and the General William J. Fox Airport in Lancaster was offered $10.6 million to rebuild a runway."These Airport Improvement Program grants will ensure that safer, more efficient Los Angeles area airports remain economic engines and vital infrastructure components for their communities," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.This was the second round of funding awarded by the FAA's Airport Improvement Program, which handed out more than $650 million of the program's $3.18 billion to airports throughout the country.