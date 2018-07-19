TRAVEL

LA County airports to receive $36 million for infrastructure projects

Los Angeles International Airport is seen in this undated file photo.

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Four Los Angeles-area airports, including LAX, will receive $36 million in grant funding for infrastructure improvements from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by the agency this week.

LAX will get $11 million from the funding, $5 million of which is allotted for a taxiway and another $6 million for an aircraft apron.

The Hollywood Burbank Airport will receive $5.2 million to repair an aircraft apron and a taxiway, Van Nuys Airport will receive $9.2 million for taxiway reconstruction, and the General William J. Fox Airport in Lancaster was offered $10.6 million to rebuild a runway.

"These Airport Improvement Program grants will ensure that safer, more efficient Los Angeles area airports remain economic engines and vital infrastructure components for their communities," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.

This was the second round of funding awarded by the FAA's Airport Improvement Program, which handed out more than $650 million of the program's $3.18 billion to airports throughout the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport newsFAAmoneylos angeles international airportgrantLos Angeles CountyLos AngelesLancasterVan NuysBurbank
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Beach bus to Santa Monica a cheap option for summer fun
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News