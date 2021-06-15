Travel

Compared to pre-pandemic levels of 1.2M people a day, LA Metro ridership currently around half

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA Metro ridership currently around half of pre-pandemic levels

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Although L.A.'s Metro service was never shut down during the pandemic, it was scaled back and ridership did decrease.

Before the pandemic, Metro was averaging about 1.2 million people a day between its buses and rail lines systemwide. It's now at about half that.

Despite California's wide reopening, which allows people to ditch face masks in most settings, riders will still be required to wear masks on public transportation for at least three more months.

That goes for all riders - whether they're vaccinated or not. The guidance from the Transportation Security Administration also applies to airports.

Metro says they aren't expecting a huge difference in ridership on Tuesday, but they do expect numbers to rebound as we get further out of the pandemic.

On June 27, service hours will be increased on the Metro bus lines and by September, the plan is to return both bus and rail line service to pre-pandemic levels.

As for enforcing mask-wearing, Metro officials say they're focusing on educating riders, but they don't expect compliance to be an issue.

"We have been doing regular spot checks throughout the pandemic, just to see what compliance has been like and to our riders' credit, there have been very few issues and the vast majority of our riders have been wearing masks," said Metro spokesperson Brian Haas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countymetroface maskpublic transportationbustrainsreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom picks 10 winners of $15M to celebrate reopening
LIVE: California reopens today - what changes?
SoCal nonprofits benefiting from MacKenzie Scott donations
SoCal forecast: Excessive heat warning to take effect
Ex-CA Rep. Rohrabacher confirms he was at Capitol riot
More than 30 pelicans mutilated on OC coast
Newsom says vaccinated CA workers won't have to wear masks after June 17
Show More
UC will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated
More evidence suggests COVID was in US by Christmas 2019
Video shows brazen theft at San Francisco Walgreens store
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
MacKenzie Scott announces she's donating $2.7 billion
More TOP STORIES News