As crowds flock to South Lake Tahoe, here's what officials want visitors to know

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Lake Tahoe is seeing massive crowds this Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors are packing the beaches and restaurants for a post-pandemic summer celebration.

RELATED: Team of scuba divers to clean out trash from Lake Tahoe's 72-mile shoreline

The city says they're excited to welcome back people, but the location brings up a complicated issue. With South Lake bordering Nevada, there's concern for the city council as more people head to the lake.

"We have Nevada guidelines that say one thing and California guidelines currently still saying another thing up until June 15," Cody Bass, South Lake City Councilmember said. "Please do respect our restaurants you do still have to wear a masks in restaurants."

South Lake is still following California health guidelines.

Another concern is littering.

After more than a year of mostly empty beaches, officials ask that visitors remember to pack their trash and keep everything clean.

